Sport Oregon producing 10th anniversary run

PORTLAND – Portland-based non-profit organization Sport Oregon will produce the 10th Anniversary Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon presented by Subaru on Sunday, September 1, along with a two-person Relay and new 5K Run/Walk.

The scenic 13.1 mile course begins at Stoller Family Estate near Dundee and winds its way past lush vineyards and expansive fields on country roads before finishing in downtown Carlton for its trademark post-race Wine & Music Festival, presented by Ken Wright Cellars.

Registration is open for all events, as well as several volunteer roles, at oregonwinecountryhalf.com. Sport Oregon is offering a registration discount to all residents of Yamhill County. The Race Expo will take place in Carlton on Saturday, August 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

In addition to the new 5K Run/Walk, Sport Oregon has added a special brunch to the post-race Wine & Music Festival in Carlton, where runners and their guests can also sample wines from over 20 vintners from this part of the Willamette Valley.

The Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon is now owned and operated by Sport Oregon, formerly the Oregon Sports Authority. The non-profit sports commission has more than 25 years of experience in driving economic growth and enhancing Oregon’s quality of life through sport, and played a key role in creating and launching the Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon in 2010. Destination Races Founder Matt Dockstader will assist Sport Oregon through the race transition this year.

“We are thrilled to be producing the race this year and look forward to doing so for many years to come,” said Sport Oregon CEO Jim Etzel. “We are committed to creating an authentically Oregon, world-class race experience that always puts the participants first.”

With nearly half of all runners coming from out-of-state, the Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon produces substantial economic benefit throughout the region, while an innovative partnership with local charity Yamhill Carlton Together Cares provides most of its race volunteers and generates critical financial support for important youth and family programs in the community.

“I can’t think of a better long-term caretaker for an event that has had such a positive impact on the Yamhill Valley community and economy,” said Matt Dockstader. “I’ve worked hand-in-hand with both the local community and Sport Oregon for the past 10 years and have no doubt that together they will further enhance the characteristics that make this race so special.”