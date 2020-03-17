Spirit Mountain Casino closing until April 1

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde will close Spirit Mountain Casino by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, and it will remain closed through April 1, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The tribe said it hopes the closure will help protect the tribal community, casino staff and customers. Essential personnel will remain on site and employees will continue to be paid.

“We pride ourselves as being a caring community who views every individual that walks through our doors as a member of the Grand Ronde family," casino General Manager Stan Dillon said in a news release. "The casino staff has done an outstanding job protecting everyone through preventative measures, but the continued growth of COVID-19 in Oregon has made this closure necessary."

Tribal Council Chair Cheryle Kennedy said "unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures and we all have to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19."

The council has authorized an additional 120 hours of paid time off for all casino and government employees. For casino employees, that pay will include their standard rate with an additional consideration for tips.

Grand Ronde Tribal Council and the Spirit Mountain Gaming Inc.'s board of directors will revisit this closure as necessary.