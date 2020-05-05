Special Day of Giving to meet budget shortfalls

Marcus Larson/News-Register##Joshua Jennings sorts through hundreds of bags of food to and replenish the ones in front of the KAOS building in downtown McMinnville, waiting to be picked up by locals taking advantage of the 1882 Grille's free meal giveaway last Friday. Marcus Larson/News-Register##Nikia Walker carries a food order to a waiting car in line during the 1882 Grille community dinner event, celebrating the restaurant's reopening.

In 2019, Giving Tuesday raised almost $2 billion in the United States. This week, a global day of unity responding to “the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19” is trying to meet new and unexpected needs.

Many local organizations are responding. This compilation features a few of those needs and projects.

1882 Grille giveaway:

When McMinnville restaurant owners Bob Emrick and Mo Durocher decided to give complimentary meals to all last week, they had no idea it would mushroom into 7,500 dinners distributed to a steady stream of vehicles that tied up downtown McMinnville streets for four hours Friday.

An army of KAOS company employees produced, packaged and handed out thousands of bags holding up to five meals from the popular Third Street restaurant. McMinnville police blocked some downtown streets and organized a smooth traffic flow on Fourth Street for the turn onto Galloway to pick up the dinners.

The owners credited manager Michelle Blade for organizing the project, including the purchase of “one ton of chicken.”

Linfield Giving Day:

The annual Linfield College Giving Day is Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, with a goal to raise $400,000. Thanks to a $200,000 contribution from the college’s Board of Trustees, other donors are guaranteed a match to their contributions.

One of the campaign needs is raising funds for Linfield’s COVID-19 Student Aid Fund.

Full information about the Linfield campaign can be found online at www.linfield.edu/gives.html.

Homeward Bound / Habitat for Humanity:

Many local nonprofits have experienced revenue shortfalls from closing usual fundraising activities, such as thrift shops by Homeward Bound Pets and McMinnville Habitat for Humanity.

Homeward Bound is the local no-kill animal shelter and support program, while Habitat builds homes for low-income people. Both nonprofits face funding deficits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations to Homeward Bound can be made through the nonprofit’s website, www.hbpets.org, or by sending donations to P.O. Box 8, McMinnville 97128. Habitat donations can be made through the organization’s website, at machabitat.org.

MacHub collections of “stuff:”

MacHub Community Warehouse, a division of McMinnville-based Swedemom Center of Giving, is continuing its Saturdays in May schedule picking up donated “stuff” from area homes.

Volunteers already have almost filled donated warehouse space and are looking for more. Response to the project has been almost overwhelming, according to volunteer organizers, thanks to a movement by “shelter-at-home” citizens to clean out accumulations of belongings.

Special arrangements should be made for donation of high-value items that can be sold online by MacHub with documented gifting documentation. Other items will go to area nonprofits and, perhaps, be offered in a massive free garage sale in the community.

For information about donating, email to donations@machub.org; for information about volunteering on the project, email to volunteers@machub.org.

A great time for giving:

Brandon Malloy, owner of Express Personnel Professionals in McMinnville, has had to dramatically reduce the company’s base of temporary employees to serve area businesses.

Malloy is encouraging his idle employees — and others receiving state/federal unemployment benefits — to consider volunteering services to area nonprofits and businesses struggling from the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

The local owner, facing his own financial challenges, is looking for ways to help others that have equal or greater challenges, and hoping the idea catches on.