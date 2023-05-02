Sonja Diane (Will) Dazey 1955 - 2024

Sonja Diane (Will) Dazey, of McMinnville, Oregon, died at home, January 1, 2024, at the age of 68. Born August 29, 1955, in Salem, she was the daughter of Cecil and Rena Will. She and brothers Ken and Larry were raised on a farm on Grand Island.

She graduated from Dayton High School, attended college briefly at Seattle Pacific and later, in 1991, graduated magna cum laude from George Fox College with a BA in Psychology.

Sonja married Michael Brooks in 1975. They had two children, Jeremy and Katie. She stayed home full time when her children were small and later worked as a receptionist and secretary; she volunteered at Project Able and the Salvation Army’s White Shield. In 1998, she married Daryl Dazey.

Sonja was an intelligent, articulate, loving peacemaker who held tenaciously to her Christian faith and looked to the day she would see Jesus face-to-face. At the time of her death, she attended Awaken Church in McMinnville, where she was involved for five years with the Porch Ministry.

Sonja was preceded in death by parents, Cecil and Rena Will. She leaves behind children, Jeremy (Kathryn) Brooks, and Katie Brooks (Tim Wilbanks); siblings, Ken Will and Larry Will; and beloved grand- and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service was held January 13, 2024, at Awaken Church. Per Sonja's request, please direct any memorial donations to Harvest Ministries.