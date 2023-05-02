Bruce Allen Franssen 1951-2026

Bruce Allen Franssen, age 75, passed away peacefully, at home, on Monday, August 31, 2026. He was born in Sacramento, Jan. 23, 1951, to Roy Alex Franssen and Ethel Norma (Hanson) Franssen. He graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay in the class of 1969, and later studied Rangeland Resources at Oregon State University. He married Nancy on Dec. 4, 1983. He worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service for over 30 years, passionately working alongside Oregon's farmers and ranchers to implement sustainable land practices.

Bruce was a dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin and a friend to many. He was loyal, honest, and a lover of the natural world. He could often be found among a mountain of library books, curiously exploring different countries and cultures, reeling in trout at the local lakes, or cheering on the mighty Oregon State Beavers proudly wearing orange and black.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Steven (Courtney); daughter, Melody (Dan); brother, Brian; sister, Karen; three grandchildren, Calla, Royce and Reed; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family, friends and others who had the pleasure of knowing Bruce are invited to Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, OR 97128 at 11 a.m. on Sunday Sept. 20, to reminisce and celebrate Bruce's life.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to your local library or animal shelter.

"The longer a man fishes the wealthier he becomes in experience, in reminiscence, in love of nature," - Zane Grey, Tales of Fishes

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.