By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Second St. apartments clear likely final hurdle

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Comments

leo

The City needs to add a traffic light to Second and Ford Streets, and paint white strips for pedestrian crossing on Ford and Evans. It's going to be an even more dangerous intersection.

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