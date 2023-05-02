John Patrick Robinson 1967-2026

John Patrick Robinson of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2026, after a courageous yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.

John was born on May 8, 1967, in Seattle, Washington, to Frances S. Green and John Patrick Richards. He grew up in Seattle and loved the outdoors, especially hiking and exploring new places.

On June 6, 2003, John married Suzanne E. Burrows in an intimate ceremony by Willamette River at Jasper recreational park in Springfield, Oregon, surrounded by their closest friends and family. They settled in McMinnville, Oregon, to raise their five children together like a modern day Brady Bunch. John was a private investor, but most of his time was spent in ministry at his church. He was involved in multiple music ministries over the years, and loved to help lead local outreaches to share the Gospel. For years he put on a small church service at the Parkland Village Retirement Community, preaching to the elderly folks there. He also helped lead Bible studies in the local jail. He had a heart for people and spreading the Gospel and Christ’s love.

John was a fun-loving father, a doting husband, and a great Papa to his grandkids. He was a greatly talented blues and rock guitarist, always practicing and pushing himself to be even better. He was known for his wild and whacky sense of humor, very silly faces, and spontaneously yelling “God is awesome!” Or “Hey! Jesus loves you!”

John is survived by his wife, Suzanne Elizabeth Robinson; his children, Stephen, Frances, Tesia, Tiffany, Joshua, and Zachary; and his grandchildren, Summer, Helen, Riley, Levi, Amari, Leiana, and Zemira.

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