Florence Mae Wall 1934 - 2026

Florence Mae Wall, beloved matriarch of our family, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2026, surrounded by the love and memories of those who cherished her.

Florence was a devoted wife to Theodor Wall, and together they raised five children: Levi, Patricia, Ruth, Cheri, and Randy. Following the passing of her husband, Florence continued to be a strong and loving presence at the heart of her family.

Her family was her greatest joy; leaving behind 14 grandchildren;18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren, whose lives were touched by her love, strength, and wisdom.

Florence was a longtime resident of the McMinnville, Oregon, area, and will be remembered for the love she gave and for the place she will always hold in our hearts!

Though she is no longer with us, Florence’s love and legacy will live on through the many generations of her family.

A celebration of Florence’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Macy & Son Funeral Directors.

She will be deeply missed, forever loved, and always remembered.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.