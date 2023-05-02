Judith (Judy) Ann Parr Baker Woods 1938 - 2026

Judith (Judy) Ann Parr Baker Woods passed away Thursday, August 6, 2026.

On Christmas Day in 1938, our world was given the ultimate gift: Judith (Judy) Parr was born to Robert and Agnes Ricke-Parr. She was the first of seven children; Larry Parr (Donna), Joan Wiebke (Marvin), Robert J. Parr (Cathy), Marilyn Mardock (John), and Richard Parr (Lucy), and Ronald Parr, deceased.

Judy was an avid fan of horses and was Sheridan rodeo queen in 1956. She married Lester Baker in 1958, and together they had four children before they parted ways.

Judy met her next love, Jerry Piper, in the late 1970s, and they remained together until his passing in 2016. In the years following, she met Bob Woods at her assisted living facility, and they married in 2019.

Judy worked for many years in Carlton at the Portland Glove Factory, then moved to A-dec, where she retired as a furniture upholsterer.

Judy spent her life giving to others her time, her love, her patience, and she leaves a lasting mark on each one of us.

Judy is survived by her husband of seven years, Robert Woods; three children, Scott Baker, Bill Baker, and Robin Baker; and many grand and great-grandchildren, Lacey Journey (Tony, and daughter Delanie), Joshua Lorentzen (Brittany), Justin Lorentzen (and son Mason), Nicholas Saurer, Cari Atzen (and daughter Sophia), Andrew Baker (Nikki, and son Wyatt), Chance Baker, Quynne Baker, and Sydney Baker. She was preceded in death by her longtime partner, Gerald (Jerry) Piper; brother, Ronald Parr; daughter, Juliana (Baker) Saurer; and grandson, Brandyn Baker.

Please join us in celebrating Judy’s life at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2026, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.