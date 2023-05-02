Ivan Dale Reece 1960 - 2026

Ivan Dale Reece, who grew up and spent much of his life in McMinnville and other Oregon cities, died May 13, 2026, of a sudden, unexpected illness at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, Washington. He was 65.

Ivan was born June 6, 1960, in Portland, Oregon. Four days later, he arrived at his new home with his parents, Frank and Gladys Reece. He attended McMinnville public schools, graduating in 1978 from McMinnville High School. He excelled in speech classes, winning many competitive tournament awards.

His outgoing personality, dedication to customer service and that natural talent for public speaking led to a career in automotive and recreational vehicle sales across the Pacific Northwest. Ivan’s success earned him numerous sales prizes, including trips to Europe, Mexico, and the Super Bowl. At the time of his death, he had been the general sales manager for Open Road RV in Ellensburg, Washington, for three months.

Ivan married the love of his life, Julie Ann Ashmore, on August 24, 2002, in McMinnville. They lived in Clackamas, Oregon, until 2015, when they moved to six acres in Sagle, Idaho, to enjoy small-town life and a rural home.

Ivan was an energetic man with a gregarious laugh, magnetic smile, and a kind heart. He was proud of his family and would do anything for a friend. He enjoyed spending time on the water with family and friends.

Ivan is survived by his wife, Julie Reece, of Sagle; his mother, Gladys Reece of McMinnville, but currently living in Sagle; two daughters, Shawna Butz (Travis) of Sandpoint, Idaho, and Katrina Reece (Kerry Harripersad), of Ocoee, Florida; one son, Dylan Reece of McMinnville; and one stepson, Derick Hyatt (Amy Marshal-Hyatt), of Happy Valley, Oregon. He also is survived by two stepdaughters, Stephanie Dunlap of Sandpoint, and Samantha Green of Priest River, Idaho. He leaves 11 grandchildren: Halo Becman, Archer and Orion Millar; Jayd and Paisley Butz; Soleil and Relena Harripersad; Rodney and Maja Dunlap; Kody Szafransky, and Xavier Hyatt.

He was predeceased by his father, Frank; his brother, Douglas; and his second wife, Debbie Hyatt. His first marriage to Cathe Bernards ended in divorce.

A celebration of Ivan’s life will be held from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2026, at City Beach, 102 Bridge St., in Sandpoint, Idaho. Ivan’s dear friend, Erick Klerck, will lead a service and eulogy at 1 p.m. The family invites all who knew Ivan to attend and share their favorite memories. For those unable to attend the service, please send recollections and memories about Ivan, preferably written, by Friday, September 18, for a memory box to be shared with family members. Mail to Julie Reece, P.O. Box 329, Sagle, ID 83860, or email to mamajewels2@gmail.com