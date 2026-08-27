Driver life-flighted after rollover crash at McDougall Corner

On Wednesday morning, a single-vehicle rollover crash on Northeast McDougall Road near Dayton led to partial closure of the intersection of Highways 99W and 18.

Yamhill County Sheriff Sam Elliott confirmed the sole occupant, an adult male, was transported by Life Flight with critical injuries.

“The investigation is continuing, but at this stage, speed and impairment by alcohol appear to be causal factors in the crash,” he said.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle was traveling east on McDougall Road, rolled over east of the intersection of Highways 99W and 18 and came to rest near the shoulder of 99W.