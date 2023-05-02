Ann L. Grimm 1957 - 2026

Ann Grimm, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2026, after a courageous battle with dementia and a final brain bleed. She was 68.

Born October 24, 1957, in San Francisco, California, Ann was a loving wife to Daniel Grimm for nearly 50 years, a devoted mother to Melissa Grimm and Sara Grimm-Fay, and the proudest grandmother imaginable to Bryce Wilson.

She is also survived by her sisters, Karen Wilhelm, Nancy Karatzas, and Linda Wilhelm. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Wilhelm and Toshie Mogi Wilhelm.

Known affectionately as both "Auntie Ann" and "Auntie Dude," Ann had a gift for making people feel welcome, loved, and cared for. She will be remembered most for her sense of humor, her dedication to family, and the countless memories she created with those she loved.

She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.