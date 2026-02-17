Some tickets still available for Lions fundraiser

A few tickets are still available for the third-annual Lions Roaring Night of Giving. The 1920’s-themed fundraiser on Feb. 21 will benefit both Lions scholarships and projects and the McMinnville High School Resource Room.

This is the second year the event has assisted the Resource Room, which supplies food, clothing, shoes and other necessities to students. It is volunteer run and depends on donations, said Kim Libonati of the McMinnville Lions Club.

Last year, the club raised $7,500 for the Resource Room, allowing it to stock its shelves and help similar programs at Patton and Duniway middle schools, she said.

“The MHS Resource Room is such a worthy cause, we decided to stick with it” as a recipient of funds from the event, Libonati said. “It does a lot of good for a lot of people.”

Lions programs supported by the fundraiser include scholarships (the club gives $10,000 to graduating seniors each year), sight and hearing assistance and the medical device loan closet.

The Roaring Night of Giving will include silent and live auctions for experiences, art and other items. Brian Crain, director of facilities for the school district, will serve as auctioneer.

Hearty appetizers prepared by Evergreen Catering will be served, and there will be a no-host bar.

Soloists and small groups from Mac High choirs will perform from 5:15 to 6:15 as the evening begins in the Evergreen Event Center. Food, the live auction and dancing will follow.

A dessert auction will top off the evening, with most of the 20 desserts made by high school teachers and staff members.

The McMinnville Lions Club has 46 members who range from college age through their 90s. The club also sponsors a junior program, the Leos Club, at Mac High and supports other organizations at the school.

Tickets are $75 each or $500 for a table of eight. For tickets and more information, go to www.maclionsclub.org.