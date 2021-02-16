Some schools, businesses closed as power outages continue

Power remains out in some parts of Yamhill County, including the Yamhill-Carlton area, although most McMinnville customers have lights, heat and other electricity-powered services.

Many businesses in the affected areas are closed, although some are operating on alternative power sources such as generators.

The Yamhill Carlton and Amity school districts are close today because of continuing outages in areas served by Portland General Electric. The utility says it doesn't know when power will be restored.

YC High School does plan to continue after school activities, however. But comprehensive distance learning will not happen today.

Chemeketa Community College also is closed, including its remote learning courses.