Softball roundup: Y-C ascends to top ranking: Grizzlies fall to Sherwood

SCIO – With a dominant 12-2 blowout of previously number-one ranked Scio, the Yamhill-Carlton softball team ascended to the top spot in the 3A rankings. The Tigers currently the third-best run differential in their classification ( 107), behind Burns ( 120) and Pleasant Hill ( 112).

Y-C starting pitcher Briley Ingram limited the Loggers to their lowest offensive output of the season. The junior righthander allowed two unearned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out a season-high 13 batters.

Alyse Hurley (3-4, three runs) and Kati Slater (3-4, three RBIs, two runs) spearheaded the Tiger offense. Kya Eliis and, Cecelia Petraitis and Lexiss Antle combined to drive in six runs.

Y-C (12-2, 4-0 PacWest, first in 3A) plays a doubleheader against Blanchet Catholic today starting at 3 p.m.

Sherwood 5, McMinnville 1

SHERWOOD – McMinnville’s four-game winning streak was snapped with Wednesday’s 5-1 loss at Pacific Conference opponent Sherwood. The Grizzlies were out-hit (8-5) for just the third time this season.

Sophomore Mackenzie Bekofsky took the loss after giving up five earned runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Maddy Powell provided the Grizzly offense with a solo home run and a double in three at-bats.

The Grizzlies (12-3, 1-1 Pacific, fifth in 6A) plays at Liberty next Tuesday at 5 p.m.