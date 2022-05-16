Softball recap: Sheridan, Willamina split in league play

SALEM – Sheridan split its four Special District 2 contests this week to maintain its grip on fourth place in the league standings.

The Spartans fell to second-place Jefferson, 11-8, Monday, then traveled for Tuesday’s doubleheader against Santiam, winning 8-2 and losing 24-7.

On Wednesday, Sheridan grabbed its seventh victory of the season – the program’s most since 2015 – in a 21-9 rout of Western Christian.

Haley Ayala (8-16, six RBIs), Trinity Blacketer (7-14, four RBIs) and Lillie Ayala (6-12, two RBIs) led the Spartan offense to the four-game split. Madison Brewster (6-17, two RBIs), Logan Watkins (5-12, seven RBIs) and Addison Nielsen (4-13, three RBIs, four runs) also produced at the plate.

Sheridan (7-5, 6-5 SD2) plays at Gervais Monday afternoon at 4:30 and 6.

Rainier 9, Willamina 6; Willamina 5, Rainier 4 (eight innings)

WILLAMINA – The Bulldogs went 1-1 against district opponent Rainier this Wednesday, falling 9-6 in Game One before winning Game Two, 5-4.

Brianna Buswell stole home to hand her Bulldogs a walk-off victory over the Columbians. Senior shortstop Madi Diehl crushed a solo home run and Paisley DeLoe and Sadie Risseeuw both drove in runs for Willamina.

Laney DeLoe pitched seven-and-two-thirds innings to pick up the win. She struck out eight and allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk.

In the Game One loss, Paisley DeLow went 3-4 with three RBIs and Madison Oelhafen collected a hit and two RBIs.

Willamina (5-13, 3-7 SD1) plays a road doubleheader against Taft next Wednesday at 3 and 5 p.m.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley –

McMinnville 16, Liberty 1

Scio 12, Amity 0