Snowy, icy weather leads to closures

With snow and below-freezing temperatures forecast for Friday and the weekend, some organizations are planning to be closed. The list will be updated as information becomes available.

Additionally, the Wheatland Ferry is closed because of power issues.

. . . Chemeketa Community facilities are closed for face-to-face courses and services Sarurday. Remote courses and work will proceed as usual.

. . . Virginia Garcia clinics will be closed Friday. Patients with appointments will be contacted and rescheduled.

Recology Western Oregon canceled all Friday routes and will attempt to get Friday customers serviced on Monday. If Recology is unable to service Friday customers on Monday, they will collect extras next Friday, Feb. 19, at no charge.

The McMinnville Transfer Station, recycling center and compost facility are also closed.