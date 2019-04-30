Marcus Larson/News-Register##A slash burn raged out of control Tuesday afternoon on Northwest High Heaven Road. Multiple agencies responded. Submitted photo

Slash burn contained on High Heaven Road

Fifteen Crews from Amity, Carlton, McMinnville and the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to an out of control slash burn in rural McMinnville early Tuesday afternoon.

Additional crews from Amity, Dayton and Dundee moved up to stations to cover responding units.

The Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center received the initial report of the fire in the area of 6040 N.W. High Heaven Road, northwest of McMinnville, at about 1:30, according to McMinnville Fire Chief Rich Leipfert.

Initial reports were that the slash burn was growing in size, and by 1:45 p.m., it had spread to 10 acres.

Primary responding crews were released by 6 p.m., with the exception of McMinnville and the Oregon Department of Forestry. The goal was to have all personnel off the site by nightfall.

It's estimated 25 to 30 acres burned. No injuries were reported.

"This was a slash pile, where a property is being cleared, and there are big piles of debris like trees," Leipfert said. "It was in an ag area, but not an ag burn, and it required a permit by forestry (ODF). I don't know if it was permitted."

There are different categories of burns, according to Leipfert. They are backyard, recreational, agriculture and slash.

"We got rain in early April, which was good, but things are drying out quick for us," Leipfert said. "It's starting early. There was also some wind. It was blowing about 10 mph at the station, and the fire was at a little higher elevation."

A YCOM radio tower is located in the area of the fire but it was not damaged.

"There were a lot of folks working hard," Leipfert said, regarding the effort it took to bring the fire under control. "It got into the hillside. There was a lot of energy expended."

Fifty personnel from Amity, Carlton and McMinnville were on scene. Leipfert said he did not know how many Oregon Department of Forestry employees responded.