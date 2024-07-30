Six vehicles involved in crash near highway intersection

Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, July 25, at about 6 p.m., near the intersection of Highway 18 and Lafayette Highway (154).

OSP reports that a black Chrysler van was eastbound and slowed down for a vehicle that apparently pulled in front then proceeded eastbound. That caused a chain reaction of rear-end crashes behind the Chrysler.

Six vehicles were damaged, OSP reported; three had to be towed from the scene. One driver was transported to the hospital.