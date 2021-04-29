Shot fired in Albertson's parking lot

McMinnville police responded about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a single gunshot being fired in the Albertson's parking lot, 615 S.W. Keck Drive.

Units arrived and were unable to locate a suspect and/or a vehicle matching the description provided by a caller to the Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center, according to Capt. Rhonda Jaasko.

A possible suspect vehicle was stopped in Amity, but it was determined to be unrelated to the call, she said.

The incident remains under investigation.