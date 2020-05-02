Shooting injures one in rural Gaston Friday night

One person was injured in a shooting at a rural Gaston residence Friday night. An arrest has not been made. The investigation is ongoing.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office gave this account:

About 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting at 2300 N.W. Country Lane. A resident of that address, 34 year old Joshua Dustin Reynolds, called 911 to report he had just shot someone at that location. He secured his firearm and waited for law enforcement to respond.

The male who had been shot fled the scene and was transported by private vehicle to the City of Gaston. He was identified as 41 year old Robert James Terry, also of rural Gaston.

Shot one time, Terry was eventually transported via Life Flight helicopter to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

It appears that Reynolds and Terry are known to each other and there is no danger to the public.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Yamhill Police Department, Oregon State Police and Washington County Sheriff's Office.