Shirley Marie Bushman 1936 - 2025

Shirley Marie Bushman was born April 13, 1936, in Caribou, Maine, to Vincent and Lucy Green. She passed away peacefully on June 14, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

In 1958, Shirley and her family moved to California, where she loved working as a nurse’s aide at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County. That same year, she married her husband, Bill Bushman. They shared 54 years together until his passing in 2011.

For the past 47 years, Shirley lived in McMinnville, Oregon. She enjoyed being a homemaker, mom, grandma, and great-grandma. She especially loved her hats, dressing fancy, garage sales, living with her family in Oregon, and spending time with her beloved Chihuahua, Baby Girl.

Shirley is survived by her son, Mike of Keizer; and her daughter, Heidi Segundo of Vancouver, Washington. She also leaves behind five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her brothers, John Green of Tustin, California, and Charlie Green of Fontana, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sisters; one brother; and her daughter, Cindy Phillips.

Shirley often said she loved her family, all the good people she met throughout her life, and all the good times they shared.

A Celebration of Life in her honor will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Rock of Ages Chapel. Her final resting place will be alongside her husband at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.