Shirley M. Duranceau 1935 - 2021

Shirley M. (Anheuser) Duranceau, 86, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Marjorie House Memory Care Community. She was born February 18, 1935, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to the late Anton and Lucy Anheuser. She married LaVere Duranceau in 1983; he preceded her in death on August 20, 2005.

Shirley had a “green thumb” and always had the best looking yard in the neighborhood! Her roses were beautiful to everyone who saw them. Hundreds of hummingbirds made their way to her yard for their daily feedings. Everyone she met took an instant liking to her beautiful smile and kind heart. A special place in her heart was held by the “kitties” she loved over the years. She was also a lifelong Packers' fan as well as being a member of the Catholic Daughters Society.

Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Cher Kuhnle of McMinnville, and Mary (Dwayne) Highdale of Luxemburg, Wisconsin; and her nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church, 1145 S.E. First St., McMinnville, Oregon 97128.

Macy & Son Funeral Home & Cremation Services, McMinnville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.