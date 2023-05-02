Shirley Hamilton 1942 - 2025

It is with great sorrow, yet with much joy, that we share the passing of our beloved, Shirley Hamilton, who entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on June 12, 2025.

Shirley was born April 19, 1942, in Middlebury, Indiana. She married Bruce Hamilton, of Portland, Oregon, on November 4, 1961, in Elkhart, Indiana. To this union came two sons, Rex of Stockton, California, and Kent of Nampa, Idaho; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many friends and relatives.

She will be missed by all, for they knew she loved them a lot.