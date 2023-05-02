Shirley G. Estes 1931 - 2025

Shirley G. Estes passed away November 17, 2025, at age 94. She was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, to Eva Chandler and Irvin Ferguson. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Stephen Jeglinkski, and was the oldest of nine children. She attended school in Nashua. She met her husband, Darrel H. Estes, at Nashua High School. They married in 1954, and welcomed their first daughter that year. In 1956, they moved to Southern California and welcomed four more daughters.

Shirley was a generous, kind and benevolent soul, which led her to missions work on the Navajo Nation, Salvation Army, Lions Club Blind Children’s Hospital, Girl Scout leader, and many more. Shirley held positions of leadership within her Lions' clubs.

Shirley loved her family, and it showed. She was a wonderful mother to her daughters and a doting Nana and G.G. to her grandchildren. She showed her love making quilts that would appear for weddings, births, and birthdays. Many will remember the vast number of tiny Barbie doll clothes she made. She enjoyed sewing from a young age. Shirley enjoyed traveling the world with Darrel at her side.

Shirley leaves behind her daughters, Faith Anne (Bob) Stuck, Pamela Larsen, Sharrel (Bill) Andersen, and Marsha Loza; sisters Joane and Nancy; brothers, Dan and Kevin; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Darrel; infant daughter, Ann Marie; grandson, Steven Andersen; two brothers; two sisters; and her parents. She was a light, a true blessing from God, and will be greatly missed and forever loved.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to our favorite children’s charity.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 29, 2025, at West Valley Funeral Home, Sheridan, Oregon. Burial at Willamette National Cemetery.

