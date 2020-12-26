Shirley Ann Fisher Milbradt 1937 - 2020

Shirley Ann Fisher Milbradt was born August 20, 1937, to Clair and Alta Fisher on her family's dairy farm outside Dayton, Oregon. Shirley and her younger brother Lyle grew up among the trees and found many places to play and fill their days. Shirley rode the school bus, where she made friends with a group of ladies whom she remained friends with throughout her life. She shared her love of art, cooking, nature and reading with her family, showing her children that all dinners could look nice on the table no matter what it cost. She loved listening to John Denver songs and got to see him perform in person twice. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she enjoyed decorating her home, where she often displayed up to four Christmas trees!

Shirley loved being involved with Tice Park and passionately helped make it safer for others to enjoy.

Shirley is survived by her brother, Lyle (Sylvia); her daughter, Robin Smithburg (James); her sons, Michael Milbradt (Wendi) and Richard Nistler (Elizabeth); stepdaughter, Cynthia Milbradt; her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was very excited to become a great-great-grandma and had two great-great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; and a stillborn child.

She will be missed greatly by all, but her family takes comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Macy & Son, with graveside services to be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com