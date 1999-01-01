Sherman Doyle Russell 1940 - 2021

Sherman Doyle Russell was born July 26, 1940, in Vinco, Oklahoma, to Doyle and Gladys Russell. He graduated in 1958 from Seminole High School in Seminole, Oklahoma, and moved to Oregon the same year. He met Margaret Lee, his future wife, in August of 1958, and made her Mrs. Sherman Russell on October 10, 1959. Sherman served in the Navy and was stationed in Kodiak, Alaska, where he was fortunate enough to enjoy many adventures with his new wife

After serving his country, he returned to Oregon to raise his family. Sherman worked at Rex Mobile Homes for 24 years and Ato-Chem Chemical for 15 years.

He is survived by Margaret, his wife of 62 years; his three daughters, Linda Hay (Scott), Jenny Rambo (Rick), and Kris Lilja; his two sons, Eric Russell (Carmen), and Paul Russell (Luba); 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Norman Russell (Kay), Darrell Russell (Martha), and Denzil Russell (Gay); and sister, Billy Jo Gray (Mike).

There will be no public services.