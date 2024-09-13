Sheriff's Office arrests seven at illegal marijuana grow

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office seized 260 pounds of processed marijuana and eradicated 1,608 plants during the execution of a search warrant on a rural property north of Newberg on Wednesday.

A butane hash oil lab was also found at the property on Northeast Albert Way, a former equestrian center where the arena had been converted to individual grow rooms and living quarters, according to a media release from the Sheriff. The lab was dismantled by the Oregon State Police NW Region Marijuana Team.

“As with many of these illegal grow sites, the only motivation is pure profit, and the individuals who are either recruited, enticed, or coerced into working at the sites are not afforded the same workplace protections that are required of legal employers and marijuana production businesses, such as workman’s compensation insurance, protective equipment, paid leave, and overtime compensation,” the release stated.

The property, which also had greenhouse type structures where marijuana was grown, is owned by Hye and Ji Moon, and was purchased in 2021, according to county records.

DoYoung Moon, 60, of Newberg, was one of seven people arrested and charged with felony counts of unlawful manufacturing of marijuana items and unlawful possession of marijuana. Also arrested were: Feliciano Calderon Garcia, 41, of Hillsboro; Maria Castaneda, 24, of Hillsboro; Bertola Alvarez Castaneda, 37, of Hillsboro; Santiago Calderon Garcia, 57, of Hillsboro; Anahi Calderon Alvarez, 19, no residence ; and Maria Antonia Alvarez Castaneda, 32, of Newberg.

The Sheriff’s Office said photos and videos were taken to document the improper storage and application of hazardous chemicals within the grow site.