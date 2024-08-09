Sheriff’s Office racking up big overtime bills

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
I’m trying to square Ms Berschauer’s comments about a “sense of pride in the department “ with 3 opening that can’t seem to be filled and 2 officers in the process of leaving. That doesn’t sound like high morale to me, it sounds like a problem.
County native
Tagup, had the same thoughts. Conclusion, he endorsed her in the Primary - therefore, she has to make it look like things are great as these Commissioner candidates love to snuggle up to the Sheriff when they're running for office. It's always about her, every time.
Moe
"The average age for a heart attack is 67, but for law enforcement the age drops to 46, Elliott said. Providing regular testing is worth the cost."
Might that not be related to C-19 injections?
Heart inflammation & pulmonary hypertension are well known effects.
To save money, quit testing & stop hiring those with C-19 injections.
That would soon enough provide a healthy control group.
tagup
That strategy seems statistically flawed….in any case,
I doubt the Sheriff is looking to create a control group for rare side effects of the Covid vax. I think he’s more interested in covering his patrol shifts.