Sheriff's office carries out drug bust at Amity home

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, which contracts with the city of Amity for policing services, fielded numerous complaints about the house at 413 Trade St. (Highway 99W) over an 18-month period regarding drug activity, disturbances, stolen property, and neighborhood complaints.

The search warrant carried out at 6 a.m. Wednesday yielded a small quantity of methamphetamine, Xanax, and controlled pharmaceuticals as well as scales, packaging material, and paraphernalia including hypodermic needles and pipes.

Adam J. Jevning, 42, of Amity, was arrested and charged with distribution of meth within 1000 feet of a school, possession of meth (felony) and endangering the welfare of minor. Kerry L. Justen, 24, of Amity, was arrested on charges of possession of meth (misdemeanor), possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor.

A minor child was at the residence and was placed in the care of a relative after consultation with the Department of Human Services.

“This is a prime example of the work done in our contract cities on a daily basis by the deputies assigned there.” said Sheriff Tim Svenson. “These deputies used proactive investigation, supplemented with personnel from our Special Investigations Unit and Crime Response Team, to impact a neighborhood that had been facing ongoing issues from a particular residence. We are committed to enhancing the livability in these communities.”

The Sheriff’s office said additional charges are likely to be added once the case is presented to the District Attorney’s office.