Sheridan schools on a two-hour delay Friday

Sheridan schools will be on a two-hour delay Friday, Dec. 2, because of inclement weather conditions. Buses will be on snow routes.

More weather-related school information will be posted when it becomes available.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m. then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 and 11 a.m., then a chance of rain after 11, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow level will rise to 2,000 feet in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy today with a high near 41 degrees, with a south/southeast wind at 5 to 9 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.