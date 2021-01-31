Sheridan's former Masonic building partially collapses

There was a partial collapse of the building at 106 S. Bridge, old Masonic structure, early Sunday morning, according Sheridan City Manager Frank Sheridan.

The Yamhill Communications Agency received a report about 2:40 a.m. that there were bricks in the roadway. The Sheridan Fire District responded. It appears the wooden floor of the building fell onto the property underneath.

The shaking probably moved the entire building and caused the unreinforced brick to fall from the façade and the clay block on the roof parapets to fall. As the sun came up, it became apparent that at least part of the roof also collapsed.

Fire district personnel and the city's Public Works Departmentl ensured the bricks and tile were removed from the street. It's believed there were no people under the building and no attempts to enter the building footprint were necessary. Wires from an electric/telephone pole have been damaged. Portland General Electric reports the lines are not hot. The plaza and the western sidewalk over the bridge are blocked off.

Yamhill County Public Works has been notified to check the bridge for possible damage. There is debris under the bridge..

The building owner has been notified.

The building has been of great concern to city officials, the council and community members. The situation is certain to be discussed when the council meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, by ZOOM.