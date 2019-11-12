Sheridan resident dies after being pulled from river

SHERIDAN - A 64-year-old man who left a residential group home in the 200 block of Bridge Street Monday was found in the South Yamhill River later in the evening, according to Capt. Chris Ray of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

CPR was performed after the unidentified victim was pulled from the water, Ray said. He was transported by Sheridan/Southwest Polk/West Valley Fire District ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The man, who had dementia, was reported missing by the group home staff, which located him and contacted law enforcement and medical personnel.

Postings on a social media site indicated he might have jumped from the bridge. Ray said there is nothing to substantiate that was the case.

Deputy Jacob Rex pulled him from the water and attempted life-saving measures.