By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • January 29, 2021

Sheridan moves to next phase of city manager search

The city of Sheridan sent out 14 requests for proposals to secure a contractor to assist with the selection of a new city manager and received six "good returns," City Manager Frank Sheridan told the council at this month's regular meeting.

Sheridan, whose contract expired Thursday, Jan. 14, will work one more year and retire Feb. 1, 2022.

The city used a request for a proposal similar to one used by Carlton, which identified four finalists and is negotiating with its top choice.

Jensen Strategies of Portland assisted Carlton with its search at a cost of $24,000.

Sheridan said the cost and the way a city manager recruitment process unfolds will vary from one contractor to another.

The council hopes to select a contractor by mid-February leading up to the negotiation of a contract and final selection.

Sheridan said Carlton sent out 12 RFPs and received seven returns. The city initially had a large pool of candidates from which to choose its next manager.

In other business:

n The council voted to award a contract for hazardous material abatement at 135 S.W. Mill St. to Oregon Abatement of Portland at a cost of $5,685. GDSI of Portland bid $11,080.

A home at that address was heavily damaged by a fire last July. The council has decided to demolish the residence but a contract has not been awarded for that work.

"The scope of the (asbestos) job is to remove about 1,200 square feet of single layer asbestos containing tar under a singler layer shingle roofing, remove and dispose of up to 14 window assemblies with asbestos containing putty and provide a closeout letter," Sheridan wrote in a report to the council.

n New councilor Jim Buckles and holders Acuff and Aaron Baer were sworn into office. Mayor Harry Cooley thanked outgoing councilor Chrissy Davis for her service. "It's been a blast," Baer told her. He was reappointed council president.

The council will meet next at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. This is a work session. It will be held via Zoom, with a link to join the meeting available at www.cityofsheridanor.com. A review of the proposals for the city manager recruitment and selection services is on the agenda.