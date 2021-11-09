Sheridan man crashes pickup into residence

Photo courtesy Yamhill County Sheriff's Office##This residence on Southeast Sheridan Road was heavily damaged when a fleeing pickup crashed into it Monday morning.

A Sheridan man crashed his pickup into a house on Southeast Sheridan Road, causing extensive damage, after fleeing from Yamhill County Sheriff's deputies Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the 25000 block of Loganberry Lane in rural Sheridan about 7 a.m., according to Sheriff's Capt. Chris Ray, on a report of a restraining order violation and threats of violence at a residence.

The suspect, Kelly Aaron McMurray, 40, drove off in a Chevrolet pickup. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to yield, and continued at high rates of speed, striking a vehicle on Highway 18 near Loganberry Lane.

McMurray entered Sheridan via Sheridan Road, lost control of the vehicle in the 500 block, hit a fire hydrant, the residence and two vehicles in the driveway before coming to a stop.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran, but his direction of travel was pointed out to pursuing deputies by witnesses. After being apprehended and taken into custody, he was transported by ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center.

He was uncooperative at the hospital and bit a sheriff's office sergeant as he was being restrained by deputies.

No citizens were injured during the course of the incident.

After being treated for injuries sustained in the crash and released, he was lodged in jail on three counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts each of fail to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and one count each of assaulting a public safety officer, domestic harassment, driving under the influence of intoxicants, endangering a person protected by a Family Abuse Prevention Act restraining order, reckless driving and violation of a restraining order.

He was initially booked into jail on $65,000 bail.