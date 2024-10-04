Sheridan library closed after meth found in book

The library has been closed since Saturday, when a staff member found a packet of crystals that were determined to be methamphetamine. Only staff were in the building at the time of discovery, which was after closing. The contraband was found in a book that had recently been returned.

Sheriff Sam Elliott said the library was closed so that the facility could be searched for additional drugs, and none have been found. McMinnville Police canine detection team assisted in the search.

“There was the concern about preventing exposure to anyone in the public,” Elliott said. “No one was hurt or affected,” he said.

The detectives had concluded their search by Thursday, but the case is still under investigation and the facility remained closed for cleaning, according to Elliott. By press time Thursday, he was not certain how soon the library would reopen.