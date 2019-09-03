By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • September 3, 2019 Tweet

Sheridan head football coach resigns

SHERIDAN – Former Sheridan head football coach Jeff Swinehart resigned his position Monday. Swinehart, who was entering his first year as head coach, suffered a medical incident last weekend.

With a history of strokes, he decided to step down, he said.

“I wasn’t feeling well,” Swinehart told the News-Register. “Five or six years ago I had a stroke, but thankfully that wasn’t the case this time.”

After undergoing a medical examination involving an electrocardiogram, Swinehart said his doctors recommended he remove himself from any high-stress situations, which included his position as Spartan head football coach.

Sheridan assistant Will Worley has been named interim head coach by the administration, including athletic director Randy Rorrer.

Swinehart informed the team of his decision during the Spartans’ Labor Day practice. He said the Sheridan administration was fully supportive of his resignation, adding, “They didn’t pressure me to continue.”

Asked about any future involvement with the team, Swinehart said Wednesday’s medial appointment would determine whether he could assist Worley in any capacity.

Despite his departure, Swinehart remained confident in the Spartans’ upcoming season, which begins Friday at Monroe.

“We have good boys. So, I think they’re primed for a good season,” he said.

Rorrer expressed his confidence in the direction of the team under Worley and assistant coach Ryan King.

“I thought our young guys have been doing a great job handling the team in this situation. Will and Ryan command the respect of the team. I’m cautiously opposite about their opportunity to lead Sheridan,” noted Rorrer.

He continued, “Will is excited for the chance. I stopped by practice (Tuesday), and it was running seamlessly. Will’s first coaching job was with (2018 head coach) Jacob Peterson, so we’re confident in his ability to lead the team to success.”

Though Rorrer admitted he was “caught off guard,” by Swinehart’s resignation, he said, “I can’t imagine doing anything different if I were in a similar health-related situation.”

This story will be updated for Friday’s edition.