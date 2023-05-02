Sheridan declares emergency

Sheridan declares emergency in anticipation of flooding

By EMILY BONSANT

Of the News-Register

The Sheridan City Council declared a state of emergency at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18, in preparation for expected flooding and high-water levels on the South Yamhill River.

City Manager Preston Polasek called an emergency meeting with councilors to discuss flood risk.

“This is a very standard declaration in effect for 18 days, which is until Jan. 5, the next council meeting,” he said.

He noted the declaration could allow for reimbursements for overtime, consultants and building inspection costs, which are categorized as damage mitigation.

“We’re going to try to recover our out-of-pocket expense,” he said, adding the action will be sent to governor’s office and Yamhill County Emergency Manager.

Councilor Denny McElroy noted that a couple of houses near his home have flooded three times since he’s lived there.

“I tried encouraging my neighbor to add sandbags at their door,” he said, adding the current resident has lived there about five years and hasn’t dealt with flooding yet. “We haven’t had a problem in the past three to four years.” He suggested residents encourage and help their neighbors with sandbags.

Polasek said the city starts to act when the river reaches 12 ½ feet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s prediction services estimate the South Yamhill will rise to almost 16 feet Friday.

On Wednesday, inmates at the correction facility filled sandbags for Sheridan locals.

Council President Jim Buckles said, “it’s ironic we were just talking about how it doesn’t flood here, now look at this.”

The council previously discussed possible flooding at the Monday, Dec. 15 council meeting.

The declaration states “the significant precipitation and wind events that have occurred and continue to occur are resulting in a forecast of significant flood events impacting multiple areas of the Sheridan. The foregoing circumstances constitute a threat of imminent widespread or severe damage, injury to persons or property, human suffering, loss of life, and financial loss, which in the determination of the City Council will cause such significant damage as to warrant disaster assistance from resources other than the City’s to supplement the efforts and available City resources to alleviate the damage, loss, hardship or suffering caused.”

The declaration grants the city authority to take necessary actions and issue orders to protect the public, property and to efficiently conduct activities that minimize or mitigate the effect of the emergency.

Polasek said he met with Yamhill County Emergency Management Manager Brian Young before the meeting. Young then traveled to Willamina to meet with city staff.