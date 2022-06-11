Shelby LeAnn Wren 1986 - 2022

Shelby LeAnn Wren, 36, of Willamina, Oregon, passed away at home June 11, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Anyone who knew Shelby would describe her as courageous and strong. Shelby lived for family and always had a happy-go-lucky personality. Even during her year-long battle with breast cancer, Shelby continued her positive outlook.

Shelby’s favorite quote describes her best: “Life’s journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, shouting, 'holy hell' what a ride!”

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Hopewell Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by Macy & Son of McMinnville, Oregon. A celebration of life for Shelby will be immediately afterward at 38920 S.W. Oak Lane, Willamina, Oregon. There will be a potluck with the main dish and drinks provided by the immediate family. Please bring your favorite side dish or dessert.

Shelby was born May 18, 1986, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Scott Wren and Candy Butler. She went to school at Willamina High School and graduated in 2004. Shelby continued her education and graduated from Western Oregon University in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science. She worked as a Computer User Support Analyst for Oregon Health & Science University.

Shelby was preceded in death by her grandfather, Doyle Butler of Willamina.

Shelby is survived by her one true love, T; mother, Candy Scranton; father, Scott Wren; sisters, Stephanie Wolfe and Bahley Scranton; brother, Brayden Scranton; niece, Lexi Wolfe; grandparents, LaVerda Butler, and Joyce and Patrick Wren. Shelby is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Contributions may be given directly to Seeds of Hope and With Courage in memory of Shelby Wren. The family of Shelby wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Kindred Hospice, Seeds of Hope, With Courage, and the local community for all their support and generosity.

