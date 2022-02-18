Sharon Louise Wright 1944 - 2022

Sharon Louise Wright, born Sharon Loise Hymer on July 20, 1944, in Oregon City, left this earth while she peacefully slept the night of February 18, 2022, at the age of 77, while at Vineyard Heights in McMinnville, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Hymer; her mother, Orpha Wright; and sister, Linda “Ninny” Uken. She is survived by her sisters, Roxanne “Rocky” Schuchardt, and Savanna “Sam” Lutz; her daughters, Elaine Bowman, and Shelly Bowman; step-brother, Melvin Wright; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She loved bingo, poker, dogs, and making more than slightly inappropriate jokes at just the wrong time. She often spoke of her adventures as a taxi driver and living in Alaska.

She will be missed. Her public celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Praise Assembly Church, 930 N.E. Third St. McMinnville, OR 97128.