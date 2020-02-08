Sharon Lee Smith 1942 - 2020

Sharon Lee Smith passed away February 8, 2020, after a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born March 28, 1942, in Iowa to Orville and Gladys Leach. She met her beloved husband, Jim, in Bandon, Oregon. They were married in Newport on July 1, 1957. Sharon and Jim made their home in Logsden, Oregon. Together, they had four beautiful children.

Sharon was a contract mail carrier for 37 years in Benton and Lincoln counties. She retired from the route in 2007. She was very talented in many ways; she was an amazing cake decorator as well as an oil and acrylic paint artist. Sharon was a force to be reckoned with. She had a zest for life and new things at any given moment. She had an endless passion for traveling. Over the years, Sharon and Jim enjoyed many road trips throughout the United States. Sharon's most recent travels were to Cancun and Hawaii. She found great joy in spending time with family, friends and her grandchildren.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jim; and son, Kenneth. She is survived by sons, Glenn Smith of Logsden, and David Smith of Eagle Creek, Oregon; daughter, Carrie Schadewitz (Rick) of McMinnville, Oregon; grandchildren, Kenneth Smith (Melissa), Aaryn Fredrick (Earl), and Drew Anderson (Melissa); and five great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. March 28, 2020, at the Logsden Community Center in Logsden. Memorial donations may be made to the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation in care of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.