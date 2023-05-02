Sharon Henry-Jones 1956 - 2024

Sharon Jean Henry-Jones, age 67, of Portland, Oregon, passed away January 27, 2024.



She was born July 7, 1956, in McMinnville, Oregon. Raised in McMinnville, she moved to Portland to attend Portland State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts and a Master's Degree.



Sharon worked as a Special Education teacher in Clackamas Country, and later became a much sought-after substitute teacher in Portland Public Schools. She also substituted and, later, tutored for many years at The Community Transitional School.



International travel, Jazzercise, baking, Mahjongg, hiking, and kayaking were among her many interests. She was involved in financing the building of many clean water wells in northern Ghana. Sharon loved art, music and beautiful things, and was generous and kind to friends, family, and strangers alike. Making friends and having real conversations with people were just two of her many strengths.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, A.C. Henry and June Henry; and a brother, Michael Henry. She is survived by her husband, Paul Jones; and her daughters, Brittany Jones and Lindsay Jones.



A celebration is being planned.



Donations in her memory could be made to the Community Transitional School in Portland; the Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas in McMinnville; the Oregon Food Bank; or Well Constructed, a 501(c)3 well-building charity.



More information may be obtained from Ross Hollywood Chapel.