Sharon Ann Smith 1955 - 2024

Sharon Ann (Wilson) Smith was born January 7, 1955, in Modesto, California, the third child born to LB Allen and Shirley (Stroud) Wilson. Sharon spent her first years moving with the family from place to place as her dad was a construction worker, but they always came home to their grandparents’ home at 1320 Lassen Avenue in Modesto.



In 1965, the family came to Oregon, spending one year in Myrtle Creek. Sharon was in the fifth grade. In 1966, the family settled in the Willamina area, where they purchased land and built a home on Willamina Creek Road next to Fendall Hall. Sharon graduated from eighth grade at Willamina Elementary School, and Willamina High School in 1973. She made many life-long friends in those grade school and high school years. Sharon wrote poetry from the time she was in school and throughout her life. She had a gift.



In 1975, Sharon married Joe Smith and became Mom to Richie and Melanie. The family soon included Joey in 1977, and Mindy in 1979. Sharon was a stay-at-home mom during those years, although she did keep the books for Joe’s welding business.



Those who knew Sharon were well-aware of her love for her dogs. When Teddy became too weak to walk, she would put him in a backpack and carry him around. Through the years, she had many beloved pets. Her last dog, Sophie, was just as loved as all the rest.

Sharon is survived by her mother, Shirley Wilson; children, Richie Smith (Amy), Melanie Hubbard (Mike), Joey Smith, and Mindy Nichols (Zach); grandchildren, Braden and Reece Ebensteiner, Calle Griffin, Michael Smith, and Ezekiel Smith; and one great-grandchild, Navie Joe Griffin-Bailey; siblings, Linda Vollman (John), Keith Wilson, Barry Wilson (Brenda), and Michael Wilson (Judy.) She is survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family. She is also survived by Charley Moore, a special friend. Sharon was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.



Sharon was predeceased by her husband; father; brother, Steve; nephew, Marcus Vollman; and grandparents, Claude and Mildred Wilson, and Stella Stroud.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21, in the cafeteria at Willamina Elementary School.