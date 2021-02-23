Sex charges lodged against former McMinnville resident

Luis Fernando Del Rio Jr., 35, is charged with six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and four counts of first-degree sodomy.

A Salem Police Department investigation alleges he victimized four children. His wife operated a childcare business in the couple’s home, according to police.

He has also used the names Fernando, Freddy and Nando, and has also lived in Twin Falls, Idaho, in addition to McMinnville.

Anyone with knowledge of victimization or suspects victimization by Del Rio is encouraged to contact the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Section at 503-588-6050.

He is lodged in the Marion County Jail on $500,000 bail and will next appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.