Seven residents escape house fire in Newberg

A Pinehurst Drive home in Newberg was heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday.

A home on Pinehurst Drive in Newberg was heavily damaged by a fire shortly before noon Tuesday.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue equipment and personnel found flames and smoke coming from the garage when they arrived. The blaze quickly spread to the living area of the home.

The fire was controlled in about 20 minutes after the first crew arrived. Seven adult occupants escaped safely, thanks in part to smoke alarms. A dog also survived.

Victims are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire originated in a converted sleeping area inside the garage. The cause is undetermined due to the number of ignition sources.

Damage to the house and contents is estimated at more than $100,000.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rrescue was assisted by the Dundee Fire Department and Newberg-Dundee Police Department. A Portland General Electric crew also responded.

Incidents like this are a good reminder of how working smoke alarms combined with an escape plan saves lives. For information, visit www.tvfr.com/145/Smoke-Alarms-Escape-Planning.