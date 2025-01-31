Service planned for Mike Martinez on Saturday at First Baptist Church

A reception and potluck, also at the Baptist Church, will follow the service.

His sister, Elda Gonzales, wrote in a Wednesday Facebook post, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my oldest brother.” She said her brother was also known as Dumbo. “Mike had a big heart and was always kind and willing to help people even when he himself was struggling. He didn’t hesitate to share what little he had with others. His loss will be felt by his loved ones and the community he surrounded himself with. … We welcome all who would like to say their farewells and want to join in celebrating his life.”

Martinez, 59, was found dead on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 26, under Three Mile Lane Bridge, according to McMinnville Police. The cause of death has not been determined by the county medical examiner, but police reported Martinez appeared to have been at his camp for about three days.