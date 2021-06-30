Second missing swimmer found in Willamette

Both men who were lost in the Willamette River Saturday during the heat wave have been found dead.

The body of Nasiruddin Shaik, 37, was located about noon today half a mile downriver from where he was seen near the Wheatland Ferry.

He was last seen struggling in the river near the ferry Saturday evening.

Shaik was located by a drone deployed by Yamhill County Search and Rescue. Rescuers waded into the river to retrieve his body in an area that was inaccessible to boats.

Earlier, he body of Thomas Paul Stavrum, 51, of Lafayette, was found near the Highway 219 bridge, about a mile downriver from Roger's Landing in Newberg.

He also had een missing since last Saturday night and presumed drowned.

According to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Stavrum was located about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday by two kayakers.

He was recovered by the sheriff's office Marine Patrol and Special Investigations Unit who were in the area searching for him. The body was positively identified as Stavrum.