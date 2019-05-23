Search for missing Salem mother, son extends to Yamhill County

Photos courtesy Salem Police Department##Missing Salem mother and son, Karissa Fretwell and Billy Fretwell. Michael Wolfe

Update: The Salem Police Department is seeking Michael John Wolfe, 52, of Gaston, for questioning in the disappearance of Karissa Fretwell and her son, 3-year-old William Fretwell, of Salem.

Wolfe is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs more than 200 pounds. He has thinning brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or those of mother and son, is asked to call the department's Tips Hotline, at 503-588-8477.

***

On Thursday, investigators searched a property in rural Yamhill County in hopes of locating mother and son, or discovering evidence which may lead to their location.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office is assisting Salem police, along with the Yamhill County Search and Rescue, other Yamhill County law enforcement entities, FBI and Oregon State Police.

A search is only being conducted by law enforcement and trained volunteers and no additional searchers are needed.

Officials continue to ask for the public's help in locating the pair. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Salem police tips hotline at 503-588-8477.

Karissa and William have been missing since May 13th when Karissa did not report for work. Karissa has sole custody of William and the two reside in West Salem.