Scott Kevin Pond 1962 - 2021

Scott Pond, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died October 6, 2021, at the age of 59.

Scott is survived by his mother, Gladys Dalgity, and stepfather, Gordon; wife, Sandy Pond; his children, Michelle Pond, Mychal Pond, Bret Pond and Jenn Pond; sister, Sherene Moore; brother, Rick Pond; and seven grandchildren, Sadie, Sienna, Wyatt, Cohlman, Hudson, Zoey and Ryder. He was preceded in death by his brother, Troy Pond; father, Walter “Bud” Pond; and his grandparents.

Scott was born April 6, 1962, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Bud and Gladys Pond. He graduated from Willamina High School in 1980. On October 10, 1980, he married Sandy Butler, his high school sweetheart. Scott and Sandy welcomed their three children into the world in 1980, 1982, and 1984.

Scott was an avid hunter and traveler. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren with him on his hunting trips, which included both domestic and international trips. He also enjoyed traveling to many national parks and places of historical significance. Scott was a fan of Davy Crockett, and one of his greatest thrills was standing atop the Cumberland Gap, the spot where Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone crossed paths.

A gravesite service will be held at 1 p.m. October 13, 2021, at Buck Hollow Cemetery in Willamina.