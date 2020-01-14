School districts taking weather precautions

Inclement weather Tuesday morning has forced Yamhill Valley school districts to take notice.

The announcements:

. . . AMITY: Buses 1 and 3 are on morning snow routes.

. . . McMINNVILLE: Buses 7, 21, 22 and 25 are on snow routes.

. . . NEWBERG: Morning buses are on snow routes

The National Weather Service forecast:

Tuesday: Rain and snow showers likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West-southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tuesday night: A 10 percent chance of snow after 4 a.m. Areas of fog. Areas of freezing fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Snow likely before 1 p.m., then rain and snow likely. Snow level 200 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday night: Rain before 1 a.m., then snow between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then snow, possibly mixed with rain after 4 a.m. Snow level 1300 feet lowering to 100 feet after midnight . Low around 32. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Some Yamhill Valley roads have reported to be icy Tuesday morning, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic. Light snow was reported to be falling in some areas of the West Valley.

Multiple motor vehicle crashes have been reported on Westside Road, according to a 911 dispatcher. None are believed to have resulted in serious injuries.